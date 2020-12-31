Texas Named 2nd Most Popular State to Move to in 2020

"The stars at night, are big and bright.👏👏👏Deep in the heart of Texas."

I moved here in 2007 and I haven't regretted it one bit. Looks like a lot of people are also flocking to Texas. It was the second most popular state to move to. Texas only lost out to Florida, it's tough to beat that Florida weather. So why the sudden rush to Texas?

38% of people that moved this year said their move was as a result of health concerns in their area. 61% of people that moved this year were renters. Of that group, 37% of them are now homeowners. 48% said their move was as a result of income loss. September had the highest rate of people moving to Texas.

The good news is that Texas went from three to two in this year's survey for most moved to states. Based on these findings, it’s clear that it was a disruptive year that resulted in many folks changing residences. Be it for health or economic concerns or as an opportunity to start somewhere fresh.

If you're someone who decided to move into Texas recently, welcome! Those stereotypes you hear about the state are not true. I know most probably picture some Yosemite Sam type character in their head for Texans. I'm sure that person exists somewhere in the state, but I haven't seen him. If someone does know where a real Yosemite Sam is, please let me know.