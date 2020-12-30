Watch Dancing Robots Show Off Their Moves

I'm not really sure what 2021 has in store for us, but if this new video from Boston Dynamics is any indication it's gonna be wild.

Boston Dynamics is a world leader in mobile robots and sends out a video of what their new inventions are capable of every now and then. When robotic companies share videos with us it's frequently a robot learning to run, or a headless robot dog to patrol parks after hours, or maybe scary looking 7 foot tall robots stocking shelves in convenience stores. There was even Pepper, the mask-shaming robot. Every now and then a video appears that shows their robots falling and unable to get up, giving us hope for the survival of mankind. This time Boston Dynamics wanted to wish everyone a Happy New Year and share their hopes that 2021 will be better than 2020, so they put their team together and got several of their robots to dance to the old R&B tune Do You Love Me? by the Contours.

The jury's still out as to whether these robots are creepy or cool but one thing's for sure, they've got some moves!

Great. Now we not only have to worry about sentient robots conspiring to take over the world while humanity sleeps, we have to worry about them stealing our girl on the dance floor, too.

And you were thinking the next apocalyptic threat would be zombies or space aliens.

Pro Tip: If anyone offers you a free Skynet app download, just say no.