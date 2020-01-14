Pair Arrested in Texas for Sword Fighting, Medieval Times is Back On

Let's settle this argument knights of the round table style.

Remember, you can legally carry a sword around in Texas for protection now. Looks like a woman and a man in Buda, Texas decided to use their medieval weaponry in a fight. Police were called out to an apartment complex last Thursday about a possible disturbance.

Once on scene, Joshua Rothman, 28, and Kelsey White, 25, admitted to officers to being in a fight where they swung a sword at each other with the intent to hit the other, the city says. Rothman and White were arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. As of Tuesday afternoon, both were out of custody on bond from the Hays County Jail.

I would prefer all arguments settled with swords. Just two weeks into 2020 and we already have one of my favorite stories of the year.