Video Shows Thousands of Scorched Acres in the Texas Panhandle

Here’s a reminder that the danger of wildfires is high in many parts of the Lone Star State.

Not that it isn’t usually high around here. But this stretch of unusually high temperatures combined with dry conditions and high winds makes the risk of wildfires higher than normal.

We find ourselves under some sort of burn ban here in Wichita Falls and the surrounding area quite often. So, most of us are trained to be extra careful when dealing with anything that could potentially start a wildfire.

Even though many wildfires are caused by power lines sparking due to high winds, there are plenty of things we can do to prevent wildfires. Here are the U.S. Department of the Interior’s 10 tips to help prevent wildfires:

Check weather and drought conditions. Build your campfire in an open location and far from flammables. Douse your campfire until it’s cold. Keep vehicles off dry grass. Regularly maintain your equipment and vehicle. Practice vehicle safety. Check your tires, bearings and axles on your trailer. Keep sparks away from dry vegetation. Check conditions and regulations before you use fireworks or consider safe alternatives. Cautiously burn debris and never when it’s windy or restricted.

One thing that is not listed among the Department of Interior's tips that you would think is common sense but leads to many wildfires around here is to never throw a cigarette butt out of your car.

Let’s all do our part to prevent wildfires as we head into wildfire season.

