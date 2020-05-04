Texas Park Ranger Pushed Into Lake for Trying to Encourage Social Distancing

This guy was just doing his job and some dude decided to push him in the lake.

Over the weekend here in Texas, more parts of the state started to open back up. With things opening back up, there were some rules to go along with it. For instance, we still need to be social distancing from others during this time. A park ranger over in Austin was trying to tell some folks they needed to separate a bit while on the dock.

According to reports, the group were unlawfully drinking and smoking in the park. I personally don't see anything in this video that this group was drinking or smoking. The video is only a few seconds long and the ranger only seems to be talking about social distancing with the group.

It seems like the group is fine with what the ranger is saying. You can hear a few of them say “will do” and “I got you, man." Then all of the sudden, 25-year-old Brandon Hicks pushed the ranger into the water. Hicks was charged with attempted assault on a public servant, a state jail felony, and was booked into the Travis County Jail. His bond was set at $7,500