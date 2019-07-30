Texas Police Bust Shark For Being in Possession of Sea’weed’

He was probably just holding it for his hammerhead friend.

It's that time of year once again, Shark Week. Where Discovery Channel dedicates a week of programming to one of the coolest creatures on the planet, sharks. It's something that people look forward to every year and one local police department is having some fun with Shark Week.

Over in Copperas Cove, Texas, the local police department just busted a shark on the kickoff to Shark Week. The shark is accused of being in possession of seaweed under 2 oz. The shark even got 'fin' printed as you can see in the photo. Remember kids, stay off the seaweed. This will only lead to harder under the sea addictions. Next thing you know you will be snorting sand and ruining your life.