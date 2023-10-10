City in Texas is Among the Most Vulnerable to Burglaries

Here’s some not-so-good news for the citizens of one Texas city.

Life would be so awesome if people just acted the way they should. Can you imagine living in a world free of crime?

Sure, the vast majority of us just want to live our lives in peace, but the world is far from perfect. All it takes is a few bad apples to spoil the whole bunch, unfortunately.

Get our free mobile app

Some folks are willing to uproot their families and move way out into the sticks in an attempt to avoid crime. But even that doesn’t guarantee a person won’t be subjected to the actions of bad actors.

Of course, the bigger the city, the higher the likelihood of those aforementioned “bad apples” living among the population. So, it makes sense that larger cities dominated the list of the most vulnerable cities for burglaries, according to a study conducted by Fence Gnome.

While I’ve never had my home broken into (knock on wood), I have had a vehicle burglarized. And I have to say it left me feeling incredibly violated.

So much so that merely being in the vehicle afterward gave me an uneasy feeling. I can only imagine how it would feel if the same thing had happened at my home.

And if you reside in Houston, I hate to break it to you, but the Bayou City was found to be the 6th most vulnerable city for burglaries in the United States. Y’all keep an eye out for one another down there.

U.S. Cities Most Vulnerable to Burglaries

Jonesboro, AR Peoria, AZ Seattle, WA Memphis, TN Las Vegas, NV Houston, TX Springfield, MO Detroit, MI Lake Charles, LA Dayton, OH

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week September 29, 2023 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week September 22, 2023 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash