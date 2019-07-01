Texas Rangers Game Cancelled Tonight Due to Death of Angel’s Player

MLB has decided to cancel tonight's game for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and the Texas Rangers due to the sudden death of Tyler Scaggs.

Very little information is being released at this time of the death of Tyler Scaggs. All we know as of this posting is that he was found dead this morning in his hotel room in Texas. He was just 27-years-old and just pitched on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics.

The Angels released the following statement: "It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas. Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time."