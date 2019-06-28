Angry FedEx Driver Caught Swearing on Security Cam

I hope this guy doesn't lose his job, because I've certainly said things I regret when frustrated. But with that being said, he probably has some sort of discipline coming his way.

Not only does he make the douchey move of stacking all the boxes right in front of the door so it’s difficult to get out, you also hear him mumble, “Do your own f**king shopping” under his breath.

I hate to be the one to break it to him, but the woman did do her own shopping – online. I also hate to break it to him that people like her are the reason he has a job.