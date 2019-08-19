He was absolutely nailing it but messed up right at the end.

In case you missed it this past Saturday. John Liddle was performing 'God Bless America' at the Texas Rangers game against the Minnesota Twins. John was doing amazing, way better than I could ever do. John is also not new to this, he has sung for the Rangers before.

John had one word to close out a solid performance. 'Home', that was it. Now obviously while singing it, that home you tend to stretch out. John did this and sounded like a kid that just hit puberty. Someone shared the video on twitter and John actually quote tweeted it out. Nice to see he can laugh about it. Even with that mess up, John sounds 100 times better than I ever would.