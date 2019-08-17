Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick Hospitalized for Heart Issue

Earlier this week, Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick (R) was hospitalized after experiencing a heart issue.

Both the Austin American-Statesman and the Dallas Morning News report Lt. Governor Patrick was hospitalized this past Thursday.

Alejandro Garcia, a spokesman for Lt. Governor Patrick, told The Statesman: "The doctor decided to perform one last test, and a dangerous heart blockage was discovered. A stent was immediately put in place."

Lt. Governor Patrick is the second-highest ranking elected official in Texas. Earlier this year, he told KFYO's Chad Hasty that he will run for re-election in 2022. The 69-year-old has served as Texas Lt. Governor since 2015.

He is expected to resume regular activities next week.