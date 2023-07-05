The shocking incident, captured on video, showcases the terrifying moment a man becomes entangled in a collision that will undoubtedly send shivers down your spine.

Ok, are we crazy, or was this guy getting run over on purpose? It looks like everyone there knew this was going to happen. Is this a new sport?

As is tradition, we're going into this video blind, with no context whatsoever.

The Scene

The video opens in what looks like a parking lot in Houston, Texas. Several people are milling about, walking around aimlessly.

The Shocking Footage

We then hear a car rev its engine, then proceed to drive at the people walking around. A couple of people jump out of the way, but one guy in plaid just stays put and gets walloped by the car, sending him flying up and over the hood.

The Intense Impact

The guy in plaid lands on the ground, and kind of just, dusts himself off. He's a liitle dazed, but overall he looks ok.

The Aftermath

At this point, everyone seems like they're congratulating the guy, and no one seems concerned about the driver that hit this man, It seems like this was some sort of organized activity. And who's this man in the green ski mask? Was he the referee? We have so many questions.

Check out the video for yourself below.

