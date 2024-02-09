Meet the Wichita Falls Teacher Who Won Our Harlem Globetrotters Contest!

We recently were looking for a Wichita Falls teacher that made an impact in their classroom and we were lucky enough to surprise her this week.

Harlem Globetrotters in Wichita Falls This Monday!

Harlem Globetrotters At The Orleans Arena In Las Vegas Getty Images loading...

If you need to do something with the kids next week. The Harlem Globetrotters will be playing a game at Kay Yeagar Coliseum on Monday at 7PM. You can get tickets here if you're interested. Apparently the Globetrotters when they go city to city ask local media to find a teacher to honor at every game. We of course were honored to help them find that local teacher and we had some great nominations come in. Four elementary school teachers made the final vote and we surprised our winner yesterday.

Mrs. Garcia of Zundy Elementary is Our Winner!

Townsquare Media Townsquare Media loading...

Not only will Mrs. Garcia be honored during the Harlem Globetrotters game on Monday, but her entire class will be joining her. That's right every kid in this photo, along with Mrs. Garcia, won a pair of tickets to Monday's game. We were also able to hook up the principals at Zundy Elementary with some tickets as well. I hope to hear that the Zundy student section were the loudest fans at the game on Monday.

Bonus Prize (Which I Forgot)

So....I was also supposed to give the kids a $100 gift card for a pizza party. I forgot that at the station, my bad! By the time any of the folks at Zundy read this, I will have already delivered it today. I want to thank the Globetrotters for the tickets and Mrs. Garcia for being an awesome Wichita Falls teacher. Teachers don't get enough recognition and I was happy to help show some love to one this week.

Townsquare Media Townsquare Media loading...

