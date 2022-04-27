Whataburger Showing Love to Teachers with $30,000 in Awards

Here’s yet another reason to love Whataburger.

Like most people around here, I’m a big fan of Whataburger. From the old standard Double Whataburger with Cheese to All-Time Favorites like the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich, I haven’t found much on their menu that I didn’t like.

And as great as their burgers are, Whataburger’s breakfast is top-notch. In my opinion, their breakfast is as good as it gets when it comes to fast food restaurants.

So, I’m just a tad bit jealous of teachers during National Teacher Appreciation Week. Starting Monday, May 2, Whataburger will be hooking educators up with their great breakfast, free of charge through their WhataTeacher awards program all week long, according to KENS 5.

That’s not the only thing they’ll be hooking it up with.

30 teachers in communities that have Whataburger restaurants will receive $1,000 for their schools. Fellow teachers will nominate their peers for the award.

On top of all that, teachers can enjoy a 25% discount on all retail items in the Whatastore using the code WHATATEACHER22. If you haven’t checked it out lately, dive in and take a look at all of the cool stuff they have to offer (their t-shirts are awesome).

I think if we can agree on one thing, it’s that teachers deserve every little bit of love they get – especially in this day and age.

So, do a teacher a solid and share the good news of free Whataburger breakfast and maybe even $1,000 for their school with them.

