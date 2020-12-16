Texas Sets End Date for Driver’s License Renewal Waiver

We now know when the grace period for expired Texas driver's licenses will end.

Governor Greg Abbott put a waiver in place for folks in Texas whose driver’s license, commercial driver’s license, commercial learner permit, state ID or election identification certificates expired on or after March 13, 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit Texas back in March.

On Tuesday, Texas announced the temporary waiver would expire on April 14, 2021.

There’s no need to wait until April to renew. In fact, it would probably be best to renew as soon as possible to avoid any sort of problems that may arise due to the uncertainty of the pandemic.

In an effort to minimize traffic at local DPS offices, the state is encouraging drivers who are eligible to renew their license online at Texas.gov.

What you’ll need to renew online:

A valid credit card (Visa, MasterCard, Discover, or American Express)

The last four digits of your Social Security number

Your current Texas driver license or ID card. If you do not have audit number, you will be required to complete additional authentication with an additional fee

If you’re unable to renew online, you can book an appointment through the DPS website. For those unable to make it to the driver’s license office during the week, DPS is currently booking Saturday appointments. However, this Saturday (December 19) is the last day you can do so.