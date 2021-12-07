Texas Substitute Teacher Fired for Singing Britney Spears Karaoke in Class

Britney is free and people are excited. Maybe after school is when you should bust out the karaoke machine.

Having a substitute teacher is a top five day back in school. You know damn well nothing important was happening on a sub day. Nine times out of ten, you knew that it was going to be a movie day. Over in Austin on Friday, a substitute teacher was told to go home in the FIRST period.

Apparently this dude brought a karaoke machine with him to class. He had a full light display to go along with it as well. I have no idea what the plan for this thing was for. Maybe if the kids were good they got to have a karaoke break? At some point at the start of the day, he turned everything on and started belting out the Britney Spear's song 'Toxic'.

via GIPHY

Some were saying this wasn't appropriate. Which is true, but if he were to sing 'I'm a Slave 4 U' it would have been much worse. Now the teacher was told to go home on Friday, but with kids having cell phones of course the incident was recorded. Over the weekend it went viral and the Austin Independent School District has announced the teacher will no longer be substituting at this school.

Get our free mobile app

I got to admit, if my sub busted out a karaoke machine I wouldn't have complained. Anything was better than the crossword puzzles you would have to do when teachers couldn't find anything else to fill the time.