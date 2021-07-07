Texas Senator Ted Cruz Joins #FreeBritney Movement

If you would have asked me to guess a random headline I would write today. Not in a million years did I think I would write that one.

The Britney Spears conservatorship has been a hot topic in recent weeks. Many people do not want her father controlling her life. He says he is looking out for his daughter's best interests. Yes, you could have argued that decades ago when she was a child getting into the business. Britney Spears is almost FORTY YEARS OLD, let this conservatorship end already.

By the way, I am fully aware that older people can have conservatorships. That is for someone suffering from dementia or Alzheimer's. I don't think anyone would argue that Britney even comes close to someone that suffers from one of those diseases. Many allies have come to Britney's aid in recent weeks and a very strange one joined in today, Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

"On the question of the conservatorship, I am squarely and unequivocally in the camp of Free Britney," Cruz says in the video. "I think this is freaking ridiculous what is happening to Britney Spears, and it needs to end."

"Everything I've seen about this case it seems like an enormous abuse of the judicial process," Cruz says. "...The entire process throughout it seems designed to just trample on her rights."

I really don't agree with Ted Cruz on a lot of things, but Ted. You're right on this one. Free Britney!

