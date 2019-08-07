Texas Teacher Gets Enough Backpacks Donated for Her Entire School

These are the kinds of stories I want to write every day.

Margaret Olivarez is a third-grade teacher at Copperfield Elementary in Pflugerville, Texas. Over the summer, she has had a goal to get enough backpacks for the entire student body of her elementary school. The school has around 400 students in total, so this would be no easy task. Well, Margaret absolutely nailed it and more!

She has received over 800 backpacks and she started right at the top. She has been emailing CEO's from major companies asking them for donations and they actually responded. She said 25 backpacks could sponsor a class, 75 could sponsor a grade level. These companies jumped on board quickly.

Dell sent 230, which employees packed with supplies and hand-written notes of encouragement; T-Mobile and Vera Bradley each sent 150; Ross Dress for Less sent 75; Geico donated 70; Sprint sent 25; and Dick’s Sporting Goods picked out 18 sport backpacks with $65 price tags. HP Austin employees donated 104 backpacks and supplies as well. Home Depot and Nordstrom sent gift cards to Margaret.

Margaret knows first hand that some students show up to school on that first day with nothing, simply because their families can't afford it. The school has already contacted parents saying they do not have to purchase a backpack for the coming school year. “It’s going to be a good school year,” she said, beaming. “Day one, they’re all going to have a smile on their face.”