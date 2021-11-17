EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated at 10:25 p.m. on November 17th with the Texas Tech Sports Network audio from the Texas Tech-Iowa State game.

Wednesday evening in an unprecedented move, the Big 12 Conference announced the one-game suspension of two Texas Tech Football radio announcers due to their on-air comments during last Saturday's Texas Tech-Iowa State game. The in-booth announcers during the game were Brian Jensen and John Harris.

There were a number of instant replay reviews and penalties called during the game, and according to one social media account of the broadcast, Jensen and Harris called into question the integrity of the game and of the conference.

The brief statement from the Big 12 Conference said:

In accordance with Big 12 Conference Sportsmanship and Ethical Conduct policies, the Conference has issued a public reprimand of the Texas Tech radio booth announcers. They have also been removed from announcing the Tech game on November 20th. The actions have been taken in response to comments during Saturday’s football game broadcast against Iowa State. “I understand the roles of the play-by-play and color analyst,” commented Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “However as University representatives they also have an obligation to adhere to Conference policy regarding comments about game officials. The comments by the Red Raider Radio Network booth announcers were contrary to expected levels of respect and professionalism. Questioning the integrity of Conference officials and specifically calling out members of the officiating crew is well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior.”

About two hours after the suspension was announced, the controversial audio from Jensen and Harris surfaced on Twitter:

One written account of Jensen and Harris' comments made it to Twitter on Saturday:

Late Wednesday, Texas Tech Red Raider Basketball & Baseball play-by-play announcer Geoff Haxton said on social media that he will fill-in for Jensen on Saturday.

Brian Jensen became the play-by-play for Texas Tech Football in 2000 after replacing the legendary Jack Dale. Harris has been the color voice on Texas Tech Football broadcasts since 1984. This is the first time Jensen and Harris have been publicly reprimanded by the Big 12 Conference.

Haxton may be paired with Chris Level for Saturday's football against Oklahoma State, since they have previously worked together during Red Raider Basketball radio broadcasts.

