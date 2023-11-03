Why Do Weird Animals Keep Taking the Field During Texas Tech and TCU Games?
Why do critters keep coming to interrupt this particular game?
In Case You Missed It Last Night, Opossum Delay
Delays in sporting events are typically weather related, but last night's football game between TCU and Texas Tech had a slight delay to get an opossum off the field. I won't lie, little dude is kinda cute running on the field, but he did not like the catching device wrapping him up. Lawrence Schovanec is the current president of Texas Tech and actually pet the critter once he was off the field.
Funny Memes from the Delay
Not the First Time We Have Had an Animal for this Rivalry
Back in 2013, the Texas Tech game also had a strange animal it. Funny it was also against TCU. This animal did not make its way onto the field. A fox was running back and forth on the TCU sidelines, it did not delay the game this time. Fun fact, Texas Tech beat TCU in both games when an animal has appeared. So I guess I will see you in 2033 to right another story like this. I am personally crossing my fingers for a skunk. That would not be fun to catch.
