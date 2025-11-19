Hats off to a Texas DPS trooper who stepped in and prevented a horrible head-on collision on the Dallas North Tollway last weekend. If I were one of the motorists on the tollway that night, I would get down on my knees and thank God for that brave trooper. It takes a great deal of courage to do what he did.

Dashcam Video Captures Terrifying Wrong-Way Close Call

The dashcam video below shows the near miss as the trooper moved his vehicle ahead of other motorists to shield them from a wrong-way driver. You see the driver swerve at the last second to miss the trooper, who immediately goes in pursuit of the vehicle.

I don’t know what it is about the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, but there are many incidents involving wrong-way drivers down there. In fact, while it was just outside of the Metroplex, I encountered a wrong-way driver just west of Decatur a few years ago on US-287. It was one of the most nerve-wracking experiences of my life. Fortunately, no one was harmed in the incident.

I would imagine that in most wrong-way driving incidents, the driver was drunk. But I did once hear about an incident that happened near Wichita Falls around 20 years ago that involved a suicidal person who was intentionally driving on the wrong side of the road. As of this posting, it’s not clear what led to the incident last weekend.

