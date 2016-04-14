46-year-old Matilda Perez of Dallas, Texas was busted at the border in El Paso for trying to smuggle more than 50 lbs of meth into the United States.

Drug dogs got a hit of something in her tires during her stop at the border. The agents broke out the x-ray machine and found something weird with the back tires.

They yanked the tires off the Chevy Trailblazer and found custom manufactured metal collars bolted to the rims of the wheels. And inside those collars was, allegedly, dozens of meth-filled bundles. Estimated street value of the drugs is $1,625,600.