Texas Woman Uses Whataburger Cup as an Ashtray, Starts Fire in Her Home

Pro tip, Styrofoam doesn't make a good ashtray.

Looks like in San Antonio, the fire department had to make a call around 4:30 this morning. When the firefighters arrived they found neighbors attempting to put the fire out with garden hoses. The resident to the home said that she fell asleep smoking. She was using a Whataburger cup as an ashtray.

It appears as if the cup caught on fire in the middle of the night. Fire officials estimate that $5,000 worth of damage was done to the property. So remember folks, don't fall asleep while smoking. Also, don't use any fast food cups as an ashtray. Probably not the best idea.