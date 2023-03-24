Texas Zoo Welcoming Bear That Can’t Stop Escaping, WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG?

Yes, let's bring a bear that loves to escape its habitat.

I am happy to report that the Dallas Zoo is NOT apart of this story since they started out the year having their animals released, kidnapped, or killed on their premises. Nope, we're going to head down South in Texas and I am talking WAY south. Let's go right near the Gulf of Mexico and head on over to the Brownsville, Texas Zoo.

Get our free mobile app

Now it's technically called The Gladys Porter Zoo and they will be accepting a new animal in the zoo. Ben the Andean bear. I have never heard of this species of bear. According to the Smithsonian, "The Andean bear, or spectacled bear, is the only bear native to South America. It is a clever, arboreal animal that builds platforms and nests in trees for eating and sleeping."

Everyone say Hi to Ben, the Andean bear who has been living at the Saint Louis Zoo for the past few years. You might have seen in the description for an Andean bear that they love to climb and make platforms. Our good friend Ben here has become an expert on getting out of his habitat. This big guy has gotten out twice now and I guess the Saint Louis Zoo couldn't contain him anymore, so now it's our problem here in Texas.

Apparently the Gladys Porter Zoo has a moat to contain Ben, which as you can from the photo above he hates water. An animal that is an expert in building platforms? My man Ben will not be contained. The first time Ben got out, he tore apart clips that attached stainless steel mesh to the frame of a door. Two weeks later, more precautions were made on this door and Ben broke through that as well.

We will see how this moat contains this big boy. It's not like a bear has ever gotten out at the Gladys Porter Zoo.

S***!

WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world