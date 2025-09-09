I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but “fake fall” is just about over in North Texas and Southern Oklahoma. Not that that should come as a surprise to anyone who has lived in this neck of the woods for any amount of time.

We get all the worst weather here in Texoma. You can count on everything from extreme heat during the dog days of summer to brutal cold stretches in the middle of winter (which are thankfully short-lived).

Brief Cool Spell Wraps Up This Week

Speaking of short-lived, this stretch of fall-like weather will be wrapping up this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Norman, Oklahoma, temperatures are expected to climb back into the 90s today and will stay that way through the end of the week.

But I’m a “glass half full” kind of guy who is always looking for a silver lining, so I’m just thankful the high temperatures aren’t going to hit the triple-digit mark, which isn’t uncommon this time of year. No, it isn’t going to be nearly as pleasant as it has been these last few days, but at least you won’t be able to fry an egg on the sidewalk.

