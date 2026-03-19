Wichita Falls May See Earliest 100° Day Ever
Wichita Falls could set a record this weekend. Unfortunately, it’s not the type of record you want to set.
Admittedly, we caught a little bit of a break last summer. Sure, there was a brutal stretch of 100+ degree days in August. But for the most part, it was a relatively mild summer by Wichita Falls standards. I would be willing to bet a dollar to a donut that will not be the case this year.
For one thing, I grew up in this part of the country and can’t recall ever having two back-to-back mild summers. We‘re way more likely to have like ten brutally hot summers in a row. Like Troy Aikman recently said when talking about the years when the Cowboys held their training camp here, Wichita Falls is the hottest place on Earth.
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Mild Winter Could Mean a Hot Spring
But there’s also the fact that we didn’t have much winter weather this year. Outside of a brutally cold stretch in late January, it was one of the mildest winters I can remember. And as someone who is not a fan of cold weather, I was thankful for a mild winter, but I know that typically comes at a cost. And the cost is usually a hotter-than-average spring and summer.
And according to KFDX’s John Cameron, there’s a good chance that we’ll see triple-digit temperatures in the area this weekend. If we happen to hit 100°, it will be the earliest that has ever happened in Wichita Falls. Y'all be safe out there.
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