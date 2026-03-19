Wichita Falls could set a record this weekend. Unfortunately, it’s not the type of record you want to set.

Admittedly, we caught a little bit of a break last summer. Sure, there was a brutal stretch of 100+ degree days in August. But for the most part, it was a relatively mild summer by Wichita Falls standards. I would be willing to bet a dollar to a donut that will not be the case this year.

For one thing, I grew up in this part of the country and can’t recall ever having two back-to-back mild summers. We‘re way more likely to have like ten brutally hot summers in a row. Like Troy Aikman recently said when talking about the years when the Cowboys held their training camp here, Wichita Falls is the hottest place on Earth.

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Mild Winter Could Mean a Hot Spring

But there’s also the fact that we didn’t have much winter weather this year. Outside of a brutally cold stretch in late January, it was one of the mildest winters I can remember. And as someone who is not a fan of cold weather, I was thankful for a mild winter, but I know that typically comes at a cost. And the cost is usually a hotter-than-average spring and summer.

And according to KFDX’s John Cameron, there’s a good chance that we’ll see triple-digit temperatures in the area this weekend. If we happen to hit 100°, it will be the earliest that has ever happened in Wichita Falls. Y'all be safe out there.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi

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