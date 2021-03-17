The Crisis On The Border Is Joe Biden’s Fault

Get our free mobile app

The crisis along the Southern Border is not getting any better and in fact it’s quickly spiraling out of control. Even CNN is calling the border a crisis situation that is quickly becoming a political emergency for President Joe Biden. An editorial on CNN said,

“There were signs on Tuesday that the administration is beginning to recognize the political peril from the border situation as well as its humanitarian consequences as several senior officials appeared on television and defended the White House's handling of border policy changes.”

So now of course the Biden administration is blaming the Trump administration for leaving Biden a broken system. That is a lie. Biden knows it’s a lie, and the American people must recognize it as a lie.

It was Joe Biden who halted the construction of the border wall. It was Joe Biden who ended the wait in Mexico policy. This administration has broken the border and we will be paying for it for a long time.

Thousands are flooding the border and the White House has no answer. Recently we learned that 3,000 15-17 year old's will be housed in Dallas. We’ve also learned that up to a thousand illegal immigrant children will be held in Midland. The worst part? Midland officials had no idea until the last minute according to MRT.com with the Mayor of Midland, Patrick Payton saying,

“We literally knew nothing until, for me it was early Sunday morning,” Mayor Patrick Payton said during a press briefing at the Bush Convention Center. “It’s the strangest, most backward, disrespectful thing I think I’ve seen in a long time.”

The Mayor of Midland will join me this evening on The Chad Hasty Show to discuss how all of this went down and how it could happen in your city next. This situation, I fear, will only get worse and I think that’s what the administration wants.