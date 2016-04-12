Hail no, I wouldn't be out in that stuff.

Hail, it's something we have to deal with during storm season. Wichita Falls got hit pretty bad a few years ago if I remember. All those hail dent repair shops popped up all over town. I am sure some of those are going to be opening up in Dallas after this.

These videos are nuts.They say it's softball sized hail. I like at the 41-second mark in the video below, you see a car driving away from the apartment complex. That person was probably like f*** this, I am finding shelter for the car.