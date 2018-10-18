The State Fair of Texas Extends Their Hours for the Final Weekend of the Season

Last weekend to go to the State Fair of Texas and you get to enjoy some extra hours.

It is an annual tradition for a lot of Texans and sadly all good things have to come to an end. This weekend is the final days for the State Fair of Texas for 2018. The folks that run the State Fair are aware that a lot of folks had to deal with some rainy days during the past few weeks. So they decided to extend their hours this weekend.

The fair will officially be open from 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The Midway opens at 9 a.m. as long as their are no last minute weather delays and may stay open later if fairgoers are still enjoying the rides, games, and concessions. Parking lots and all gates will open at 7 a.m.

Coupon booths and coupon redemption centers will be open at 9 a.m. along with hospitality centers and info booths. Concessions, including the Tower Building Food Court, will be open from 9 a.m. – 11 p.m., however, several concessionaires open early to serve breakfast.

All buildings will close at 10 p.m. The Children’s Health Barnyard petting zoo may stay open later, depending on interest. Check out the full schedule on their website to plan out your day. We still have some tickets left for the State Fair of Texas if you want to go - click here to claim two free tickets now.