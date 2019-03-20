Thermal Thursdays Start This Week In Lucy Park

Good news for bicycling fans, Thermal Thursdays is back!

Thermal Thursdays is a weekly bicycle race series held in Lucy Park and is open to all levels of cycling experience. The criterium style races will start at 6:00 p.m. each Thursday, weather permitting, and are broken into three separate groups; Beginner, Intermediate, and Advanced (also known as the Go Fast group).

It's free to participate and spectators are encouraged to join in on the fun as the racers follow a roughly circular course through Lucy Park with the races beginning and ending near Lucy Land. Races run from approximately 25 to 45 minutes depending on the category.

If you're trying to add some spice to your cycling training, get ready for the Hotter'N Hell Hundred , meet some other cycling enthusiasts, or you want to improve your current level of racing skills, Thermal Thursday is a great way to achieve your goals.The first event for the 2019 riding season is this Thursday, 03.21.19, and begins at 6:00 o'clock.

If you have questions before you venture out, just reach out to the event organizers on their Facebook page.