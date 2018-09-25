Wichita Falls Woman Attacked in Lucy Park

Wichita Falls Police were called to Lucy Park just after 7 pm Monday after a 9-1-1 call about a possible stabbing.

KAUZ reports that officers found the female victim with cuts on forehead and nose as well as defensive cuts on her arm. The victim told officers that, as she was walking along the trails inside the park, she heard someone come up behind her.

She turned to see the accused attacker 32-year-old John Gamora, coming towards her swinging a knife. The victim said the knife had a grey handle, small blade and was possibly a box cutter.

The victim says Gamora cut her twice on her forehead and on her nose. She fell onto her back and Gomora cut her two more times on her stomach.

Gamora was found and arrested soon after police arrived. The knife was not recovered. The victim reportedly did not require medical attention. As of Tuesday afternoon, Gamora remained in the Wichita County Jail on a $10,000 bond.