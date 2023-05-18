This Texas City is One of the Best Places to Start a Career

If you’re just graduating college and are preparing to embark on a new career, I’ve got something for you.

Starting a career is equal parts exciting and daunting. For many people, choosing to put down roots in their hometown makes the process a lot less daunting.

But oftentimes, the opportunities just aren’t there in the town they group up in (especially in small towns), so people have no choice but to drag up and move elsewhere to start their new career.

In that case, there are many factors people need to consider before taking a job in a new city. Availability of jobs in their chosen career field, housing availability, and affordability are just a few of the things one should keep in mind while searching for a new place to call home.

Luckily, the researchers at the financial website WalletHub put in the work to figure out which US cities were the best to start a career.

And not surprisingly, they found that Austin is the 8th best US city in which to start a career. Our state capital scored exceptionally well in quality of life, ranking 2nd on the list. Austin is also in a five-way tie for 1st place in monthly average starting salaries (adjusted for cost of living).

10 Best U.S. Cities to Start a Career

Atlanta, GA Orlando, FL Salt Lake City, UT Columbia, SC Tampa, FL Charleston, SC Miami, FL Austin, TX Minneapolis, MN Pittsburgh, PA

Get the study's full results and the methodology used to reach researchers’ conclusions in this location.

