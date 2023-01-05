Woman Claps Back After Being Shamed by Trolls for Wearing Makeup to Gym

A fitness model on TikTok is defending her decision to work out in trendy outfits and makeup after getting trolled by haters who can't stand her glam gym looks.

Rosa Esparza, who posts content as @RosaFit on TikTok, shares fitness videos on the social media app while keeping her followers motivated with impressive updates from the gym floor.

However, it's not her fitness tips that have garnered the most attention recently. Some viewers have slammed her for wearing the likes of leopard print, velour tracksuits and full glam makeup to her sweat sessions.

But the self-described "gym rat" says she "wouldn't have it any other way."

In a viral video, Esparza responded to the critics by sharing a clip of her completing her arm day routine while looking flawless wearing an emerald green tracksuit, red carpet-ready makeup and perfectly styled hair.

"Girl, I do this often. Cute gym fits, full glam, train till failure = bomb a--workouts," Esparza clapped back in her caption, adding the hashtag, #dowhatmakesyouhappy.

"Do what makes you happy" appears to be a running theme in Esparza's content. It's also a philosophy many of her followers seem to agree with.

"Absolutely! Wear whatever you feel good in!" one user commented on her video.

"Look good, do good, feel good," someone else wrote.

"You wear whatever you're comfortable in," another weighed in.