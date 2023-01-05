Fort Worth Police Searching for Robber Who Shot and Killed Clerk’s Dog

WARNING: This story contains a video that some viewers may find disturbing.

This is heartbreaking.

Police in Fort Worth are seeking the identity of a man who shot and killed the clerk’s dog while robbing a convenience store. It happened on Monday around 1:30 pm at a convenience store located at 6001 N. Main Street.

Security video footage shows the man rushing into the store with a gun in his hand. The employee’s dog, Peanut, confronts the robber as he’s approaching the counter. The robber then shoots and kills Peanut, before robbing the cash drawer.

We get a very good look at the robber in the video. So, police are hoping that someone can identify the man so that he can be brought to justice.

If you happen to have any information regarding the crime, contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 917-392-4115. Reference case# 230000371.

