Tiny Insects Get Big at Kemp Center For The Arts

When I was a kid one of the things I wanted most was a microscope. The ability to look at tiny, tiny things in a big way just fascinated me. So I'm excited to tell you about a new ArtZeum Learning Activity event at the Kemp Center for the Arts.

Everyone is invited to (Micro)Scope It Out on Saturday, July 20th, from 1:30 until 3:00 p.m. Dr. Roy Vogtsberger from the MSU Texas Biology Department will be there with microscopes and a variety of insects that kids and adults can look at up close. He'll also be able to explain the insect anatomy details that you're looking at and explain how to use the microscopes.

The event is absolutely free to attend. While you're there, be sure to check out the "Small Wonders: Insects and Art" photo exhibit with amazing high definition, larger-than-life insect photographs and several hands-on learning opportunities. ArtZeum is a free interactive children's art exhibit including multiple interconnected stations where kids can learn about the arts while the play at hands-on learning centers.

The (Micro)Scope It Out event is Saturday, July 20th, and the "Small Wonders: Insects and Art" exhibit will be on display through August 11th at the Kemp Center for the Arts, 1300 Lamar, in downtown Wichita Falls.