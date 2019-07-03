Lake Arrowhead Event Will Have You Seeing Stars

If you're one of those people who has trouble telling the North Star from the South Pole, this is just what you need to appreciate the summer sky.

The ArtZeum at the Kemp Center For The Arts is presenting a Lake Arrowhead Star Party on July 27th. The event is hosted by Lake Arrowhead and the 3 Rivers Foundation and will take place at the Lake Arrowhead Equestrian Camping Area. Plan on being there around 7:30 that evening for various arts and nature projects until it gets dark enough for good star viewing in the night sky.

So you need an app to tell the difference between Orion's Belt and the Big Dipper? No worries because astronomer Jeff Barton will be there to lead you on a guided tour of the Milky Way. It will be a great evening to watch the Delta Aquariids meteor shower and if you're lucky you might even be able to see the Butterfly Cluster.

Sunscreen probably won't be too much of an issue for this event, but bug spray would be a really good idea. Binoculars or a telescope would also be helpful but not necessary. The event is open to all ages but will go on for a while after dark and won't finish up until around 11:00 p.m., you know what your kids will sit still for. There is no fee to attend.