Add Your Story to the Texas Story Project – Here’s How

The Texas Story Project is looking for your stories about Texas. Specifically your stories about the Wichita Falls area.

Don’t worry if you’re not the world’s best storyteller, they’ll help. And where better to learn how to tell your story than the Kemp Center for the Arts , the original home of the Wichita Falls Public Library?

The Kemp Center for the Arts is hosting a free Story by Story Workshop with master storyteller, Mike Cox . Mr. Cox will give a presentation on crafting an attention-grabbing tale and work with you to polish and refine your own life’s story. They’ll also walk you through all of the steps needed to prepare and submit your stories to the Bullock Museum - Texas Story Project website .

Mr. Cox has written for newspapers, the Texas Escapes blog, and authored over 30 books about the stories of Texas.

This event is Sunday, January 13th, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and is free to the public. Seating is limited so the Kemp Center for the Arts does ask that you register in advance .