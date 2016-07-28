House Fire Claims the Life of Well-Known Wichita Falls Man

A well-known Wichita Falls man passed away today as a result of a house fire.

According to Assistant Fire Marshal Jody Ashlock, Wichita Falls fire crews responded to a single-story structure fire today shortly after noon near Central Freeway and Tampico. Family and friends are reporting that the fire claimed the life of Tommy Wallace.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined. Ashlock says that he'd estimate at least 50 percent of the structure was destroyed by the blaze. A female who was in the home was able to get out unassisted. Wallace was pulled out of the house by firefighters who tried to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful. Wallace was pronounced dead at the scene. The fire also claimed the life of a dog that was in the home.

Wallace was a well-known face in the Wichita Falls community. Commonly known as ' Tommy the Rose Guy ,' 'Tommy the Flower Guy,' or 'Tommy the Picture Man,' he was a fixture of the Wichita Falls bar scene. For many years, Tommy made the rounds at night to many area businesses where he would push around a shopping cart full of roses and sell flowers and pictures to customers. He also formerly owned the night club 'Tommy's House of Music.'

Word spread quickly across social media this afternoon with news of Wallace's passing with many people expressing grief and condolences for Wallace and his family. There is no word yet about when funeral services will be held. Wallace was 75 years old.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Tommy's family during this difficult time.