Crime Stoppers-Manhunt Monday

UPDATE: Wichita Falls police have told us that Joshua Williams has been arrested after turning himself in.

Original Story:

Wichita Falls Police and Crime Stoppers need your help to locate a wanted fugitive.

21 year-old Joshua Haden Williams is accused of engaging in organized criminal activity-theft over $2,500 and under $30,000.

Williams is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 143 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Williams should be considered dangerous and possibly armed.

If you have any information about Joshua Haden Williams please call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888. If you’re calling from outside the Wichita Falls area you can call toll free at 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name and if your information leads to the arrest of the fugitive, you can earn a reward up to $500.