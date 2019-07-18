Toys R Us Officially Making a Comeback With Two New Stores and Texas is Getting One

No matter how much we all grew up, we were always Toys R Us kids.

I think we were all saddened to hear about the closing of the Toys R Us Stores. I think we all have fond memories of walking through those toy aisles during childhood. Like a zombie rising from the grave, Toys R Us is making a comeback at the end of this year. They plan on opening two new stores in November.

Toys R Us wants people to know these new stores will be significantly smaller than the Toys R Us stores we all grew up with. They say they will be about 6,500 square feet, which is much smaller than the average 30,000 square feet for your typical Toys R Us. They say stores that open up after these two would be no bigger than 10,000 square feet.

The two locations will be going in New Jersey and the other in Texas. The one for Texas will be going into the Galleria mall in Houston. I'm just happy future generations can still enjoy a physical toy store. Buying things online or the toy aisle at Walmart/Target is not the same as a Toys R Us.