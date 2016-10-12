A roaring train tore through a stalled semi truck in Atwater, California, with the driver and a police officer narrowly able to get away in time. The incident was captured on camera by a nearby driver who had been waiting at the intersection.

California Highway Patrol officer Jeremy Carbajal can be seen on the clip, presumably urging the driver to get out of the vehicle as the speeding train approached. The driver had apparently gotten back in to try one last time to dislodge the truck, which had gotten stuck on the train tracks. Fortunately the driver did get clear in time, and no one was hurt. The truck, however, was not so lucky.