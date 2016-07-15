News leaked on Thursday that presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump would name Governor Mike Pence of Indiana his running mate. The Trump campaign, however, denied that a choice had been made, insisting that Trump would make the official announcement himself at a news conference Friday morning at 11.

But following the horrific terror attack in Nice, France, Trump said he would postpone the announcement. Instead, Friday morning saw Trump split the difference: he made the selection of Pence as his vice-presidential choice official, using his preferred mode of communication, Twitter, but there was no actual press conference. That will apparently come tomorrow instead.

Either way, this confirms what many had been wondering about for months. In Pence, Trump adds a solidly conservative figure to his ticket, one with years of experience both in the U.S. House of Representatives and in the Indiana governor's mansion.

The news comes just in time for Pence, too. He had until noon Friday to remove his name from re-election consideration in Indiana.