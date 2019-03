On 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' on Tuesday, Tucker exposes a fake organization claiming to pay protesters thousands of dollars each per month to do nothing but, well, protest. And the group considers Eli Manning a national treasure. No, that's not a typo. How Tucker keeps a straight face as long as he does is beyond me. Here's the video from Fox News.



