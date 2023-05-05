Tucker Carlson: The Great Replacement — More Than a Theory

This article is an opinion piece from Bill Lockwood. Catch Patriotic Pulpit with Bill Lockwood weekly at 11 a.m. Saturdays on NewsTalk 1290.

The liberal media has been celebrating the absence of Tucker Carlson’s voice on Fox News. The celebration is rooted in a confidence that the American people are too stupid to understand the issues clearly. One example of this is the main stream media’s (MSM) complicity in radically changing the demographics of America to benefit the ruling classes. All of those who point this out, including Carlson, are labeled “racist” bigots of a “white supremacy” variety.

Yahoo! News, for instance, rants that Carlson “offered a full-throated embrace of the white supremacist ‘great replacement’ theory” — which imagines that the Democrats intend to “replace” the white majority population with a minority population, guaranteeing a future socialist government. Supposedly, this is so much foolishness.

I do not know what all Carlson exactly believes on the topic of “The Great Replacement," and I have not been appointed by anyone to defend him, but it is important to point out a few facts.

The initial fact is that this program of replacing our population with foreigners did not originate with any “white supremacist” nor any wild-eyed racist in our country. The Great Replacement is an actual plan that stems from foreign socialist governments, including Mexican officials, dating at least back to the 1970s. Our ruling class of globalists who despise the American Constitution are fully on board. Let the facts speak.

La Reconquista

First, Governing officials in Mexico and radical “Chicano” groups in this country are pursuing a dream of La Reconquista — the “re-conquest” of the Southwestern United States.

Columnist Linda Bentley of Sonoran News located in Cave Creek, Arizona, wrote in the spring 2004 edition of "The Social Contract" an article titled "Paving the Way to Aztlan." In this she cites what is called the CONAPO (National Council on Population) study published by the Mexican government.

"The concept of reoccupation is not new. The term was used in an official study done by the Mexican Government's National Council on Population (CONAPO)," Bentley outlines in the article. "CONAPO's study predicts that during Mexican President Vicente Fox's six year term, ending in 2006, two million Mexicans will enter the United States at the approximate rate of 380,000 per year."

Thus, “reoccupation” was not coined by an anti-immigration activist nor framed by conservatives but is utilized in Mexico itself.

Note also that by publishing the CONAPO study the Mexican government has officially embraced the concept of “demographic warfare” — the reconquering of the American Southwest by unchecked illegal immigration, as explained by William Norman Grigg in his article for The New American titled “Aztlan and Immigration,” published May 6, 2002.*

To bring all of this up-to-date, note that chapters of M.E.Ch.A (Movimiento Estudiantil Chicano de Aztlan - sometimes “Chicano” is replaced by “Chicanx”) are on multiple college campuses. In 2006, the M.E.Ch.A website at the University of Oregon had this to say:

“Chicano is our identity; it defines who we are a people. It rejects the notion that we … should assimilate into the Anglo-American melting pot … Aztlan was the legendary homeland of the Aztecas … It became synonymous with the vast territories of the Southwest, brutally stolen from a Mexican people marginalized and betrayed by the hostile custodians of the Manifest Destiny," which was accessed by Rep. Charlie Norwood, “The Truth About ‘La Raza’” for TheAmericanResistance.com.

This is simply an “out-of-the-way” club. The same website claims there are over 300 chapters of M.E.Ch.A nationwide, and that “the state of Oregon composes our region or Aztlan del Noroeste, formally known as Mictlampa Cihuatlampa.”

The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) has a M.E.Ch.A club that is apparently active. The same exact quote as above regarding Aztlan as legendary homeland of the Aztecas which was brutally stolen by hostile white people is today found on their website.

The point here is that Tucker Carlson is not some racist who speaks in unhinged fashions about “reoccupation.” It is the Chicano/Chicana movement itself, headed by the National Council of La Raza — “the Race.”

Second, Tucker Carlson, as reported by Yahoo!News, commented that this unchecked illegal immigration would make America poorer and dirtier. This comment sent Yahoo!News right over the edge in an apoplectic state.

Once more, who originated this thought about “unchecked illegal immigration” making America “poorer and dirtier?” In 2001, long before Tucker Carlson came on the nightly TV stage, the celebrated Mexican novelist Elena Poniatowska authored a book called “La Piel del Cielo” (The Skin of Heaven) in which she noted, “Mexico is at this moment recovering territories it lost in the past to the US thanks to immigration.”

Poniatowska also had this to say in the novel:

“The common people— the poor, the dirty, the lice ridden, the cockroaches are advancing on the US, a country that needs to speak Spanish because it has 335 million Hispanics who are imposing their culture... Mexico is recovering the territories it yielded to the United States by means of migratory tactics.”

I wonder if she is a white supremacist who hates minorities?

Added to her statement is columnist Carlos Loret de Mola. De Mola most clearly explained Mexico’s "demographic warfare strategy" 20 years prior to 2001. He did so in the Excelsior newspaper, which is the Mexican equivalent of The New York Times.

In an essay entitled “The Great Invasion: Mexico Recovers Its Own," he described the strategy:

“A peaceful mass of people … carries out slowly and patiently an unstoppable invasion, the most important in human history. You cannot give me a similar example of such a large migratory wave by an ant-like multitude, stubborn, unarmed, and carried on in the face of the most powerful and best-armed nation on earth … [Neither] barbed-wire fences, nor aggressive border guards, nor campaigns, nor laws, nor police raids against the undocumented, have stopped this movement of the masses that is unprecedented in any part of the world.”

De Mola continued: “The migrant invasion seems to be slowly returning the [southwestern United States] to the jurisdiction of Mexico without firing a single shot, nor requiring the least diplomatic action, by means of a steady, spontaneous, and uninterrupted occupation.” De Mola noted that Los Angeles, in effect, has become “the second largest Mexican city in the world.”

But another, Charles Truxillo, a professor of “Chicano Studies” at the University of New Mexico, believes that Los Angeles will one day be the capital of “La Republica del Norte” – a Hispanic nation straddling the border of the US and Mexico. As reported by The Albuquerque Tribune: The “Chicano homeland” would absorb the existing US states of CA, AZ, NM, and TX and southern CO, as well as the northern segment of current Mexican states: Baja CA, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon and Tamaullipas.”

As noted above, this new territory is in prospect called “AZTLAN.” Truxillo went on to explain the new governed territory will not appear “within the next 20 years, but within 80 years.”

“I may not live to see the Hispanic homeland, but by the end of the century my students will live in it, sovereign and free.”

Perhaps the MSM, instead of pillorying Tucker Carlson for supposed “white supremacist” ideas and other Marxist-oriented labels, will begin to do some study on their own. But don’t hold your breath.

* The CONAPO study has been cited by many sources; an ACLU document from a lawsuit with state of Arizona is available at https://www.nilc.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/Pochada-dec-exhibits-redacted-acluaddresses.pdf.