Got Milk?

One time in high school, a kid dispersed a tiny amount of pepper spray in the foyer thirty feet away from me and I coughed and gagged like I was dying.

Get our free mobile app

I can only imagine how awful it feels to get it right in the face. It must be excruciating.

Milk does the body good

The video at the bottom of this article opens with a man pouring milk all over himself in the middle of a Texas convenience store.

Twitter/Canva Twitter/Canva loading...

I don't think it's helping.

Judging by the amount of milk on the floor, it looks like he's dumped about three cartons of milk over his head. We've all heard that drinking milk will help soothe your mouth after eating spicy food, I'm not sure if it works if it works like this, though.

via GIPHY

Towel, please

We don't know what this rascal did to get pepper sprayed, there's a suggestion on the video below but unless somebody can produce a police report, we're not accusing anyone of anything. In the meantime, somebody please get this man a towel!

Check ou the video for yourself below.

Top Ten Trashiest Towns in Texas Time to take out the trash or show off the trash of Texas. Check out the top ten below. (All crime statistics were pulled from www.neighborhoodscout.com based on each individual town. See editor's note for Lufkin, Texas.)

10 Must-Try Food Stops, From Houston, TX to Dallas, TX