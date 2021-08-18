Two Arrested For Wichita Falls School Bombing Threats

Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the multiple recent bomb threats against Wichita Falls ISD schools.

The City of Wichita Falls Police Department announced this afternoon that a 15-year-old male had been arrested near Dallas, Texas. He was under a Directive to Apprehend order related to the burglary of a residence that had taken place earlier this summer in Wichita Falls.

The Wichita Falls Police Department says that once the juvenile is transported to the Wichita County Juvenile Detention Center the WFPD Juvenile Detectives will file more charges related to the bomb threats.

The post from the Wichita Falls Police Department states, "This was a coordinated effort between several agencies including but not limited to the WFPD, FBI, U.S. Marshals, Staff and Students of the WFISD, and Texas DPS. Outstanding work by all!"

A Crime Stoppers tip aided in the identification of this suspect.

Texoma's Homepage and the Wichita Falls Independent School District are also reporting that a 14-year-old has been arrested in Wichita Falls in addition to the 15-year-old in Dallas.

It is believed the 14-year-old is responsible for the threat against Rider High School on Monday, August 16th and that the 15-year-old is responsible for the responsible for the bomb threat made to Wichita Falls High School on Thursday, August 12 as well as the threats made against Rider High School, Hirschi High School, Barwise Middle School, Kirby Middle School, and Wichita Falls High School on Friday, August 13.

Between Thursday, August 12th, and Monday, August 16th, seven bomb threats were called in to Wichita Falls schools.

Making a terroristic threat against a school is a third-degree felony and is punishable by a prison sentence of 2 - 10 years as well as a fine of up to $10,000 for each count.

