Two Burglars in Halloween Masks Broke Into a Wichita Falls Smoke Shop

A couple of masked men helped themselves to several items after breaking into a local smoke shop.

On Saturday, September 4 at around 4:41 am, surveillance video shows two men wearing Halloween masks breaking into Vapor Village Smoke Shop, located in the 4500 block of Southwest Parkway.

The Wichita Falls Police Department has very little information about the crime and is looking to the community for help in solving it.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

