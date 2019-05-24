Two Texas Men Dead After Attempting to Jump Open Draw Bridge

The Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana Sheriff's Office and U.S. Coast Guard have recovered the bodies of two Texas men who died trying to jump their vehicle over an open draw bridge in southern Louisiana.

LA State Police--Black Bayou crash May 24 2019

ABC News affiliate KATC in Lafayette reports that the incident occurred at around 2:00 a.m. on Friday on LA Hwy 384 at the Black Bayou Bridge six miles south of Lake Charles. A witness reportedly watched the passenger exit the vehicle and push up the guardrail. The driver drove under the rail, picked up the passenger, backed up the car and accelerated toward the open bridge.

The 2016 Chevy Cruze went airborne and landed in the water, sinking to the bottom. KATC reports the drivers body was recovered from the car, while the passenger had manged to escape the vehicle. His body was found in the water near the car. Authorities have not released their identities.