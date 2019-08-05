Two Car Collision Near Bowie Claims Three Lives

Three people were killed in a two-car collision on Highway 81 near Bowie on Saturday.

Texas DPS reports that the driver of a 2015 Chevy Cruz and his passenger were northbound on Highway 81 when he crossed the center stripe and struck a south-bound 2015 Nissan Pathfinder head on about one mile north of Bowie near Indian Hills Road around 11 pm.

The driver of the Chevy was identified as 29-year-old Andrew Joseph Gardner of Sunset. His passenger was identified as 29-year-old Bobbi Jeanenne Johnson of Graham. The driver of the Nissan was identified as Kay Deweall, age unknown. She was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with serious injuries. Her passenger, 72-year-old James Don Dewveall of Azle also died in the crash.

DPS says all were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash