TxDOT Warns of Flooded Roadways Across North Texas

Rain chances continue through Wednesday night and Thursday morning and flooded roadways will remain an issue for at least a couple of days. Here is the latest roadway conditions report from the Texas Department of Transportation-Wichita Falls District office.

Archer County:

FM 368 West of State Hwy 25 has water on the roadway but is passable. TxDOT crews are monitoring and advising drivers.

FM 368 from Gose City Rd to Stonewall Rd has water on the roadway and is NOT passable. Travel is being discouraged. TxDOT crews on the scene to monitor.

FM 1954 West of State Hwy 79 has water on the roadway but passable.

Clay County:

US 287 Southbound shoulder near Brown Rd has water encroaching the roadway. TxDOT crews are manning the area and will close lanes as needed.

FM 2393 South of Jolly has water on the roadway especially at low water crossings. The road is passable at this time.

Montague County:

State Hwy 101 at the Montague/Wise county line has some standing water. It is passable at this time.

All motorists in Archer, Baylor, Clay, Cooke, Montague, Throckmorton, Wichita, Wilbarger, and Young Counties are advised to remain vigilant for water on the roadway. Conditions on all roads can change at any moment.

Please remember that if you can’t see the roadway, there may not be a roadway under the water. Turn around, Don’t Drown .